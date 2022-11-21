Hemp plant fire injures 5, explosion risk puts Oregon town under evacuation

By FOX 12 Staff

Click here for updates on this story

GRASS VALLEY Oregon (KPTV) — The town of Grass Valley is under an evacuation notice until at least Monday morning, due to a fire in a hemp manufacturing plant that started Sunday afternoon, according to the Sherman County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Just after 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, police warned that the fire could cause chemicals in the manufacturing plant to explode and asked the town to evacuate, telling anyone needing help to call emergency services. According to 2020 census data, 243 people live in the town.

At 6:30 p.m., police said on Facebook that the building was still burning and “fully engulfed.”

Police said there have been several small explosions so far.

“The reason for the evacuation was due to a large volume of combustible chemicals and the possibility of a large explosion,” they said.

Five plant employees were injured, with one suffering “significant” burns.

At about 8:30 p.m., police said the evacuation order would remain in place through Sunday night, and professionals will assess the situation in the daylight on Monday morning.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.