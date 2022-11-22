5 new vehicles stolen from railyard part of a growing trend

By Bill Lunn

Click here for updates on this story

Shreveport, Louisiana (KTBS) — Five new vehicles were stolen in the middle of the night from a railroad yard in west Shreveport. By late Monday afternoon one car had been recovered after OnStar located and disabled the vehicle.

That 2023 grey Chevrolet Camaro was located by Caddo Sheriff’s deputies at the Centre Crossing Apartments on Centre Drive near Financial Plaza. Investigators fingerprinted and processed the vehicle.

Both the Caddo Sheriff’s Office and Union Pacific Police were on scene as part of the investigation. A second stolen vehicle was spotted as police arrived, a blue Dodge Charger. Police told KTBS that the vehicle sped away and they were not able to keep up.

The theft itself occurred about 1 a.m. Monday morning at the Union Pacific railyard on Bert Kouns Industrial Loop. That’s where new cars are taken off trains and trucked to local dealerships.

A source tells KTBS that 4 cars and a truck were taken last night, that includes two 2023 Dodge Chargers, A Dodge Challenger, and the Camaro. The thieves also stole a truck and used it to ram the gate of the facility then ditched it after getting the other cars out. Investigators believe at least 5 people were involved. And it happened while security was on duty.

Investigators late Monday were still trying to figure out how the thieves got into the yard since it is fenced and the fence is topped with razor wire.

The source tells KTBS this is an ongoing problem estimating that there have been about 7 to 8 break ins this year at this location. Prior to that, crime had not been an issue at the railyard, according to the source.

And what is further disturbing is that all of the vehicles will have to be totaled, a loss of close to $200,000.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.