Las Vegas church offers boxes of free food for hundreds of people waiting in line

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — Over 80 people waited in line inside their cars, and over 70 waited in line outside of Moments of Blessings House of Prayer Church to get free groceries for the week and for their Thanksgiving meal.

“It is pretty important, said Teresa Smith who relies on the food bank. “Right now, I don’t get food stamps and I don’t get any other benefits.”

Teresa Smith comes to the food giveaway almost every week. She shared what it would mean for her if she didn’t have access to this resource.

“Don’t know,” said Smith. “I don’t know right now.”

Every Monday, the church gives away food boxes.

“You have your meat box, a produce box and bread and pastries,” said a church administrator.

But, church administrators said the food in these boxes is becoming more and more scarce due to not receiving as much food from three square which is where the church gets its food.

Because of this, they have to turn people away.

“It actually hurts because you want everybody to have a meal and if there is no food at the food banks, then how are they going to eat,’ said the church administrator.

Church administrators also said this week, the boxes are missing turkeys and might buy turkeys out of their own pocket to give away, so no one goes without.

