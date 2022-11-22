Louisville 8th grader Josiah Johnson makes basketball team despite not having legs

By Dominique Yates

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — Josiah Johnson was born without legs, but that doesn’t stop him from doing what he loves.

“It’s something I had to do,” Johnson said about playing basketball. “I don’t want you doubting me because I don’t have legs. I want to show you that I’m just as human as you, and just as good as you are, if not better.”

Johnson has been playing basketball since kindergarten. This is his first year on a team.

He tried out and made the Moore Middle School team.

“I acted like I wasn’t excited in front of coach,” Johnson said about making the team. “When I went in the gym, I was excited.”

He’s never let any limitation slow him down.

“He shows up every day,” coach Daquan Boyd said. “If we have to do sprints or something like that, he runs them too. That’s very exciting to see him go out there and do what everyone else does, as well.”

In fact, not only did he make his team, on Thursday night, he started.

He also performed.

Johnson is not one to complain.

His positivity and determination inspire everyone he comes in contact with.

“Not a lot of people can do what he does,” Jalen White said. “He encourages us by telling us what to do.”

A young basketball player with a simple message.

Johnson says, “Prove your doubters wrong.”

