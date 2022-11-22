Police Department pledges to recruit more women in ’30 x 30′ pledge

By WDJT Staff

Click here for updates on this story

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WDJT) — The Milwaukee Police Department has signed the national pledge “30 x 30.”

The goal? To have 30% of police recruits be women by the year 2030.

They want police departments to look more like the communities they serve, and that means more women.

According to the police chief, MPD staff is currently 16% women.

“Making Milwaukee safer requires everyone to get involved, requires everyone to have the opportunity to be in the game,” said Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson.

MPD is now one of more than 230 law enforcement agencies around the country that have signed the “30 x 30” pledge.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.