Solid waste driver by day, PTSA president by night helps pack Thanksgiving meals

By Stephanie Muñiz

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT) — Thanksgiving is here and for many families, a time of gratitude could also be a burden.

This holiday season, one Albuquerque solid waste worker has made it his mission to give back. Brian Brito is accustomed to early and cold mornings when his day starts, working with the solid waste department.

He also has another job with his wife, Yvonne Brito.

“He puts in those hours and then he takes off his solid waste hat and he puts his PTSA president hat on,” Mrs. Brito said.

She is the treasurer for Atrisco Elementary’s Parent Teacher Student Association.

“This is where I spend my evenings, after hours. The school is only open till 9:00 when the janitors leave,” Mr. Brito said.

For years, the Britos and the community have gathered food for the families at Atrisco Elementary School.

“We’ve had donors, we’ve had our PTSA, we’ve had churches and other organizations that help to donate food. So we’re able to provide for our families,” Yvonne Salazar, principal at Atrisco Elementary School said.

For the Britos, giving back to the school is personal.

“I actually came to the school. My mom came to the school and my grandmother came to the school and then our children and our grandchildren,” Mrs. Brito said.

As the Brito’ along with volunteers continued to pack food bags with turkey stuffing, potatoes, corn and pie Mr. Brito reflected on why he does, what he does.

“I don’t even realize what I’m doing sometimes. Just right to me. It’s the way I was raised,” Brian said.

Because Atrisco Elementary School is a Title I school, they say it’s just one way to help families.

“We all came from this community, and it’s not always easy seeing some of these kids, what they go through,” Brian said.

Fifty families are chosen by the school based on who has the greatest need.

Salazar said, “It’s great to see our families, be a part of good and things that make their life easier for them.”

While people give thanks for what they have, Brito’s wife is thankful for her husband.

“He’s just a very, very giving man with a big heart. I love him,” Mrs. Brito said.

The families will be picking up their Thanksgiving meals at the school next week.

