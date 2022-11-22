Volunteers pack Thanksgiving meal kits for metro Atlanta families

By Rebekka Schramm

Click here for updates on this story

ATLANTA (WANF) — For the first time, Atlanta News First is teaming up with Second Helpings Atlanta to make sure hundreds of families who are struggling with food insecurity have a proper Thanksgiving meal.

Volunteers spent Tuesday morning packing donated ingredients into boxes to be distributed along with 1,000 turkeys to families in need.

“I’m retired and been blessed in my own life,” said Tom Martin a regular volunteer who lives in Cobb County. “Probably everybody here in this room has a life better than 99.9 percent of the people walking the face of the earth. I think we’re called to do stuff for other people. That’s my feeling.”

“There’s no typical family that’s facing food insecurity,” said Katie Maxwell, operations manager for Second Helpings Atlanta. “A lot of people are just one situation away from being in a little bit of a pinch where it’s difficult to find that next meal or be able to provide a beautiful Thanksgiving.”

Robert Knight, of Atlanta, found himself in that situation this year, especially with food prices being so high.

“This will help a lot,” he said as he thanked the volunteers.

Several groups are distributing the meal kits. One of the distribution events is being organized by Atlanta City Councilman Michael Julian Bond and the Concerned Black Clergy of Metropolitan Atlanta. It will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday at 1583 Westhaven Drive SW, Atlanta, GA 30311.

Second Helpings Atlanta volunteers pack meal kits each Wednesday at its warehouse in northwest Atlanta. If you’d like to become a volunteer, click here:

secondhelpingsatlanta.org/volunteer

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.