‘Feztival of Trees’ offers Milwaukee a holiday fundraising holiday experience through Saturday

By Jason Lee

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — This week is Milwaukee’s last opportunity to see the unique family holiday fun happening at the Tripoli Shrine Center, in a fundraising event for Milwaukee’s Shriners.

Their fifth annual “Feztival of Trees” runs through Saturday, Nov. 26 with a $5 general admission, with children 12 and under being admitted for free.

Proceeds raised support the work of Milwaukee’s Shriners International year-round.

During the event, attendees can walk through a winter wonderland of over fifty decorated trees, have a photo taken with Santa Claus, watch a light show, enjoy food treats and participate in raffles for the decorated trees.

Alan Soriano, Chairman of FEZtival of Trees spoke with us on Wednesday, Nov. 23 to discuss all of the details.

