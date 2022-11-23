MNPD offering Safe Surrender opportunities for non-violent offenders

By Tony Garcia

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — The Metro Nashville Police Department has organized two opportunities for Davidson County residents to clear their criminal records of any non-violent offenses that have been ignored or avoided.

The program is called Nashville Safe Surrender, which will take place Friday, December 2, from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Saturday, December 3, from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Anyone with outstanding non-violent warrants can go to Galilee Missionary Baptist Church (2021 Herman Street) and receive “favorable consideration for surrendering.” Attorneys will be on hand for consultation before appearing before a criminal or general sessions court judge to settle the warrants. An on-site mobile booking system will be used for processing and surrendered people will appear before a judge in makeshift courtrooms.

Additionally, staff from the juvenile court will be made available to address any outstanding child support issues.

There are no religious requirements for this opportunity.

“This is a genuine opportunity for persons to address outstanding warrant issues before the holidays, and relieve themselves and their loved ones of unneeded stress,” Chief John Drake said.

Last year’s Safe Surrender two-day event saw 67 individuals receive consideration for the resolution of their outstanding criminal charges. Nearly all of them were able to go home that same day.

