Woman in critical condition after snorkeling accident

By Matthew Nuttle

WAIMANALO, Hawaii (KITV) — A California woman is in critical condition after being pulled from the water at Kaiona Beach, Wednesday morning.

Rescuers responded to Kaiona Beach Park around 10:45 a.m. after receiving a 911 call about an unresponsive snorkeler in the water.

The victim, so far only identified as a 57-year-old California woman, was found unresponsive in about five feet of water. Bystanders pulled her from the water and started CPR before first responders arrived.

Lifeguards then took over before handing off care to crews Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS), who took the woman to the emergency room.

Authorities have not said if the victim was snorkeling alone or if she was with a group. The incident remains under investigation.

