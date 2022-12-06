Two disabled Omahans training for WheelWOD fitness competition

By Jonah Gilmore

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — Adaptive sports allow people with physical and sometimes mental disabilities to participate.

The Paralyzed Veterans of America Great Plains Chapter is going beyond participation — the team is training.

The competition Daniel Schmitt and Travis Hasenkamp are preparing for is similar to Cross Fit.

It’s called WheelWOD — a functional fitness competition for adaptive athletes.

“It’s one of my favorite things to do. Get in here every day or every couple of days and work out, just get moving,” Schmitt said.

He was born with cerebral palsy, a disorder affecting body movement and muscles.

Travis Hasenkamp was injured in a construction accident, losing mobility in his legs.

“I used to be a good swimmer, and then you take your legs out of it,” Hasenkamp said.

A few days out of the week, the pair train at the Great Plains Chapter of the Paralyzed Veterans of America.

The training is not just a few exercises — they’re pushing their bodies to the limit.

“Some of these workouts can be high volume and take 15 to 20 minutes,” Hasenkamp said.

Daniel and Travis said this competition allows them to have fun, but the best part is competing with people who are just like them.

“Being around like minded individuals that are all going through the same thing, you know — it’s exhilarating,” Hasenkamp said.

They want to succeed, but it’s more than coming out on top.

“If there’s something you want to go out and achieve, you want to go out and accomplish, there are resources out there,” Hasenkamp said.

Their goal is to inspire others, proving strength does not come from physical capacity, but from an indomitable will.

“Perseverance and, you know, greater key and just finding things that you’re passionate about, finding things that you enjoy and, you know, pushing to be better every day,” Schmitt said.

