Bronzeville Historical Society hosting birthday celebration for Timuel Black

    CHICAGO (WBBM) — A legendary chicago historian and activist will be honored Wednesday on what would have been his 103rd birthday.

Timuel Black died last year at the age of 102.

To honor his birthday the Bronzeville Historical Society is holding a celebration.

Community members, educators and friends of Black are planning to gather to discuss his legacy and reflect back on his impact.

Black is known for his civil rights activism.

One of his many achievements is working with Martin Luther King junior to organize the Chicago group that went to D.C for the historic March on Washington.

