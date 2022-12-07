How police arrested man wanted for crime spree across Philly area

By MATT PETRILLO

Click here for updates on this story

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — A suspect accused of a violent three-county crime spree has been arrested and charged in connection with an armed robbery in Chester County.

Zahkee Austin, 22, was escorted into a West Goshen police car Tuesday morning. CBS3 has learned more about the attempted homicide the Philadelphia man is suspected of and who tipped off investigators to his whereabouts.

Austin has had a history with Philadelphia police. Officers found him at his mother’s home in the city before he was taken to Chester County and arraigned on robbery charges.

Eyewitness News was there as West Goshen police took Austin to a patrol car. He covered his face after being charged in connection with a violent robbery Monday morning.

Police say a security camera captured Austin inside a gas station on High Street in West Goshen, where he showed a clerk a gun and took off with $3,000.

Police found the suspect at his mother’s home here in Grays Ferry. CBS3 tried to interview the family, but they declined to comment.

But an affidavit during an interview with police on Monday said: “The mother of the defendant, Nikea Austin, identified her son, Zahkee Austin, as being the person depicted in the surveillance images. She further advised investigators that the defendant owns a green North Face jacket.”

A green jacket was seen on the suspect during the armed robbery in Chester County. Police say it was also seen on the suspect at a home invasion that happened earlier Monday at a home in Middletown Township.

And in a security video that shows an attempted robbery in Philadelphia’s West Oak Lane section Monday, a suspect also wears a green jacket before a clerk fires first at the gunman, who then runs out of the store.

Austin is expected to be charged with the attempted homicide in Delaware County. He’s also is also expected to face several charges in Philly connected to an attempted robbery and a carjacking.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.