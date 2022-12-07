Shreveport man accused of armed robbery with tree branch

By Web staff

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — A Shreveport man is charged with armed robbery after Shreveport police say he attacked a store clerk with a tree branch.

Willie Mandigo, 33, was arrested Tuesday morning after patrol units responded to a store in the 600 block of East 70th Street. The store clerk suffered multiple lacerations to his hands and arms.

Officers identified Mandigo as the one who attacked the clerk and stole his keys. A good Samaritan saw what happened, helped the victim and retrieved the stolen items from Mandigo, police said.

Mandigo was arrested at Line Avenue and Gideon Street and booked into the Shreveport City Jail.

The victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

