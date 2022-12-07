Stolen car chase ends with driver crashing into Arizona ravine; 2 people in custody

By Alexis Cortez

TEMPE, Arizona (KTVK, KPHO) — Tempe police say two people are in custody after a chase ended with a crash in the Salt River ravine on Tuesday night. Just after 8:15 p.m., Tempe police tried to pull over a stolen vehicle with two people inside near 40th Street and University Drive. When police attempted to stop the driver, they drove off and hit a patrol car. A chase began between the driver and Tempe police, but officers backed off due to the suspect driving erratically, investigators said.

Police later spotted the car near Interstate 10 and University Drive, where the driver had driven off a cliff and crashed into the ravine. Firefighters arrived and found the car 200 feet down the ravine. One person inside the car had to be rescued. Both were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The suspects haven’t been identified. The investigation is ongoing.

