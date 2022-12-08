Howard Johnson shooting: St. Paul police release body camera footage of deadly encounter

By Web staff

ST. PAUL, Minnesota (WCCO) — St. Paul police have released the body camera and squad car footage showing Monday evening’s fatal police shooting of Howard Johnson on the city’s east side.

Johnson, 24, was shot by Sgt. Cody Blanshan around 6 p.m. in the Dayton’s Bluff neighborhood. Police said the incident stemmed from a call about a domestic assault and a man with a gun.

When officers arrived, they said they saw an armed man trying to carjack someone. Officers hit Johnson with their squad car, but he was still standing and holding the gun, police said.

Officers then got out of the car, which is when Blanshan fired his gun, hitting Johnson in the torso and leg. The entire encounter lasted less than a minute, investigators said.

Johnson was taken to the hospital, where he died.

“My son was my protector. He was loving, he was kind,” his mother Monique Johnson said. He was the father of twin 4-year-olds.

Johnson’s family said he’d been in trouble before; he had domestic violence convictions and an active warrant for his arrest connected to a domestic assault case.

“My cousin was a real person regardless if he had a background, regardless if he had a warrant,” said Juanita Lingwall.

Family members demanded the body camera footage be released as soon as possible, for the sake of transparency. But after they were shown the footage on Thursday afternoon, they said there were not satisfied, and want more video and information to come out.

Blanshan, who has been in law enforcement for 10 years, is on standard administrative leave.

