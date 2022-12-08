Iguana causes large-scale Lake Worth Beach power outage

By Taylor Lang

Click here for updates on this story

LAKE WORTH, Florida (WPBF) — An iguana caused a large-scale power outage in the city of Lake Worth Beach Wednesday.

It happened at the 6th Avenue substation, according to the city. The iguana’s tail hit the transformer, causing the power outage, the city said.

The outage affected customers in the southeast section of the service area. It was out for about 30 minutes.

The iguana died because after hitting the transformer, the city said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.