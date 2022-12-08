Skip to Content
CNN - Regional
By
Published 2:44 PM

Iguana causes large-scale Lake Worth Beach power outage

<i>WPBF</i><br/>An iguana caused a large-scale power outage in the city of Lake Worth Beach Wednesday.
/
WPBF
An iguana caused a large-scale power outage in the city of Lake Worth Beach Wednesday.

By Taylor Lang

Click here for updates on this story

    LAKE WORTH, Florida (WPBF) — An iguana caused a large-scale power outage in the city of Lake Worth Beach Wednesday.

It happened at the 6th Avenue substation, according to the city. The iguana’s tail hit the transformer, causing the power outage, the city said.

The outage affected customers in the southeast section of the service area. It was out for about 30 minutes.

The iguana died because after hitting the transformer, the city said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content