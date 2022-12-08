Maine family looks to thank mystery woman who made daughter’s day with sweet present

By Jim Keithley

WESTBROOK, Maine (WMTW) — A family in Westbrook is looking for the good Samaritan who made a little girl’s Christmas wish come true.

On a front porch in Westbrook, you might find 3-year-old Madasyn Dotson with her new best friend, Minnie Mouse. How the two became fast friends is a story to be told.

It all started when her mother Alexis Dotson was visiting a CVS in Westbrook last Sunday morning.

“While I was getting my money order, Madasyn noticed this big Minnie Mouse and she really, really wanted it, so I went over and looked at the price tag, and it’s way out of my range. I’m a single, struggling parent,” Alexis Dotson said. “So, I told Madasyn while I was there that I’d put in a good word with Santa Claus.”

But there was a woman in a white coat in the checkout line too.

“This woman who was in the same aisle as us, she looked at the price tag and told Madasyn and I to pick one out and bring it up to the counter and she paid for it,” Dotson said. “We said thank you about a million times, but I didn’t think to grab her name. I felt really bad because Madasyn wanted to send a thank you card. She wanted to say thank you, and we don’t know anything about this woman.”

All they know is the woman was a middle-aged woman, wearing a white coat and shopping at the CVS on Main Street in Westbrook on Sunday between 9 and 10 a.m.

“I would just say thank you so much for making my child’s day. Seeing her smile made my year and I had just about lost all faith in humanity because I’ve had a really rough year and she kind of restored some of the faith and made us so happy,” Dotson said. “It was so nice to see Madasyn so excited because as I said I can’t provide a lot for her most of the time, so it’s nice to have nice people out there.”

While sitting on the front porch on a chilly day in December, Dotson asked her daughter: “What do you like about Minnie Mouse?”

Madasyn responded: “She’s my favorite.”

Madasyn is as happy as a clam playing with her new stuffed animal.

Mom wants to properly thank the good Samaritan. She posted a picture on Facebook, hoping it would attract attention.

“Madasyn was taking a nap, and I walked in to look at her, and she was just snuggling with the Minnie Mouse, and I thought that it was a really nice picture to add to the post to try and see if we could find this woman,” Dotson said.

A few days later and there is still no word on who the woman was.

When we asked Madasyn what she would say to the woman who got Minnie Mouse for her, the little girl said, “Thank you, and I love you so much.”

They hope to find the mystery woman, but if they don’t, Alexis Dotson and Madasyn will have an extra-special Christmas this year because of the kindness of a stranger.

