Woman dies after being struck by black sedan, MTA bus while crossing the street

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) — Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash in Manhattan Thursday evening and are canvasing the area for surveillance video to identify the vehicle

involved.

A woman in her 20s or 30s was crossing 3rd Avenue at East 96th Street around 6 p.m. on the Upper East Side of Manhattan when she was struck by a dark-colored sedan that was traveling north.

The vehicle struck her so hard that it tossed her into the path of an MTA BXM1 bus that also hit her.

“I felt bad because to someone on the ground like that, you don’t know if they’re dead or alive,” witness Chantal Laforce said.

She was taken to Mount Sinai Morningside where she was pronounced dead.

The sedan fled from the scene, last seen going northbound on 3rd Avenue.

The MTA bus remained on the scene.

There are no traffic cameras at the intersection.

Police are looking at video from the bus’s cameras and at least one other vehicle’s dash camera.

“They should have a camera,” one witness said. “A speeding camera at least, because there’s a school right there.”

So far there have been no arrests, and the investigation is ongoing.

