San Diego man pays homage to Border Patrol with look-alike truck

SAN DIEGO (KFMB) — A man in San Diego is turning heads on the road and social media with his truck, but it’s not because of the make and model of the car – it’s what’s on it.

Jacob McGennis, 25, dubbed his truck “THOT PATROL.”

McGennis, a resident of East Village San Diego, recollected turning heads, smiling faces, and plenty of wondering minds when it came time to describe his spin of the Ford Raptor truck.

“I knew Border Patrol used to have Ford Raptors as patrol vehicles, which inspired me to make a design that embraced that aspect of the Raptor’s history. The name Thot Patrol comes from a circa-2016 internet meme I thought never got the attention it deserved,” McGennis told CBS 8.

“Thot” is a new slang term that swept the nation in 2016, which referred to promiscuous people, according to Complex Magazine.

“I did the first version of the design on my truck in June of 2021- since then, I’ve revised the design a bunch of times, made unique Thot Patrol-themed designs for two of my other cars, and sold dozens of Thot Patrol vehicle wrap kits to people around the world,” McGennis detailed.

McGennis said he has never had any negative run-ins with law enforcement regarding the scheme of his truck and that it has helped him make new friends who work in law enforcement.

California vehicle code section 40800 states no person shall own or operate a motor vehicle painted to resemble a motor vehicle used by a peace officer or traffic officer on duty to enforce the law.

CBS 8 reached out to San Diego police, who said McGennis’s truck does not break any laws as the vehicle does not read the actual words “Border Patrol” or any other official law enforcement agency.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection did not respond to CBS 8’s request for comment.

