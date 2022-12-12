Police investigating vandalism at church

By KYW Staff

DOWNINGTOWN, Pennsylvania (KYW) — In Chester County, police are investigating vandalism at a church. It happened over the weekend at Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Downingtown.

A priest from the church says four religious statues were damaged.

Despite the crime, he says this is an opportunity to practice forgiveness.

