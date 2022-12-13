Police: Customer shot KFC employee after being told store ran out of corn

By Dan Greenwald

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — A customer shot an employee at a KFC in the Central West End after he was told the restaurant was out of corn, police say.

The shooting happened at the location in the 5000 block of Delmar just after 6:30 p.m. Monday. A man in his 40s or 50s was in the drive-thru line when employees told him the restaurant was out of corn. Police say he then started making threats through the speaker box. The suspect then drove up to the drive-thru window with a gun.

An employee responded outside and was shot. He was taken to a hospital in critical but stable condition. The suspect fled.

