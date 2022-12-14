Customer shot KFC employee after being told store ran out of corn

By Dan Greenwald and Shoshana Stahl

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — A customer shot an employee at a KFC in the Central West End after he was told the restaurant was out of corn, police say.

The shooting happened at the location in the 5000 block of Delmar just after 6:30 p.m. Monday. A man in his 40s or 50s was in the drive-thru line when employees told him the restaurant was out of corn. Police say he then started making threats through the speaker box. The suspect then drove up to the drive-thru window with a gun.

An employee responded outside and was shot in the abdomen. He was taken to a hospital in critical but stable condition.

The suspect fled.

Kelly Pound and Renee Brandao use the bus stop across from the KFC daily to get to their home, which is just a few blocks away.

“Everyone is feeling on edge these days,” Pound said. “Sometimes it just tips people over.”

Brandao said it wasn’t shocking to hear what happened but it was upsetting.

“They’re just there getting a paycheck,” Brandao said. “They’re not even running the business. It’s not on them what happens. They’re just trying to get through their day and then someone decides to take an issue with them and threaten them.”

Lindsey Fafoglia lives and works in the Central West End. The KFC shooting was shocking to her.

“When is enough enough with all the crime and violence,” Fafoglia said.

Fafoglia moved to the CWE a few years ago because it’s a safe area.

“It just seems like every year more things are happening and like I said, for me the whole city I want to be as safe as possible but of course anyone wants their neighborhood to be safe,” Fafoglia said.

SLMPD is still looking for the KFC shooter but would not say if there is surveillance.

