Family sues Homewood-Flossmoor High School after alleged sexual assault during class

By Web staff

FLOSSMOOR, Illinois (WLS) — A family is suing Homewood-Flossmoor High School after their daughter said she was sexually assaulted during a theater class on Oct. 31.

The family’s lawyer said they hope to shine a light on the “culture of sexual and physical violence” at Homewood-Flossmoor High School.

And, they want to ensure that changes are made.

District 233 Superintendent Dr. Scott Wakeley responded, saying, “We are reviewing the allegations with counsel and preparing to respond. We deny the allegations set out in the complaint and we will assert a vigorous defense on behalf of the district itself and its employees.”

