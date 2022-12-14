Great Lakes Water Authority to provide $1.5M to Flint residents

By Hannah Mose

FLINT, Michigan (WNEM) — The Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) Board of Directors approved the transfer of more than $1.5 million in additional funding for Flint residents through its Water Residential Assistance Program (WRAP).

WRAP is a two-year program that aids eligible households through water bill credits, arrearage assistance, and water conservation assistance.

The new WRAP Income Based Program (IBP) is one of the most impactful programs in the nation, offering bill credits based on household income and amount of the water and sewer bill. After bill credits are applied, the amount the household is expected to pay is three percent of the household’s income, the city said.

Recent program improvements also aim to make it easier for Flint households to enroll in the program and allow households to receive support that meets their unique needs. The City of Flint representatives have actively participated on the WRAP Advisory Panel to discuss future program improvements.

“These most recent improvements to our WRAP program for the City of Flint are a result of in-depth research and communication with community action agencies such as Wayne Metro,” said GLWA Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer Nicolette N. Bateson.

All WRAP applicants must have household gross incomes at or below 200 percent of the federal poverty income thresholds, be responsible for paying the water bill, and own or rent the home. Due to the membership with GLWA, all communities are able to have an income-based plan through the program, the city said.

Upon enrollment, a household will receive bill credits based on income and amount of water and sewer bill, $1,200 the first two years toward past due bills or back payments, conservation measures and education, and minor plumbing repairs up to $2,000.

Flint households can enroll in WRAP online or by calling 810-510-9727. Applicants can also enroll in person at the City of Flint offices. Wayne Metro is on-site for walk-ins every Thursday from 9 a.m.

Households enrolled in WRAP may also be eligible for and referred to other programs, such as the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) or the Michigan Homeowner Assistance Fund (MIHAF). Additional information about WRAP can be found at glwater.org/assistance.

