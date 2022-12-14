Man dragged by car in front of Salinas High School students

By Christian Balderas

SALINAS, California (KSBW) — A man that was struck and then dragged by a car in front of Salinas High School is in stable condition, according to the Salinas Police Department.

According to investigators, the hit-and-run followed a fight that broke out between two men in a Subway parking lot on South Main Street around 12:30 p.m. on Monday, during the students’ lunch break.

A video, captured by students and circulating on social media, shows the brawl continued on the street before one person hopped into the passenger side of a white sedan and attempted to leave. While backing up, the car ran over the victim, dragged him across the parking lot and then ran over him again.

“I was up there in the top of the building, look out the window and everybody started screaming, and I looked and a guy was getting dragged by his head underneath the car,” a Salinas High School student said.

“I did see like videos of it and it did look pretty crazy. It looked like his head got run over and stuff,” another student said.

According to the high school’s principal, some students went to seek comfort from school staff.

“The students knew right where to go because they have that practice instilled in them for those that need extra support. And some did go, right during the lunch period before lunch was even done to seek help,” principal Elizabeth Duethman said.

Salinas Union High School is equipped with a student wellness center that has three intervention specialists, a social worker and eight counselors.

Salinas Police said the investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made. They’re still searching for the attacker and the getaway driver.

