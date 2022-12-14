Man sentenced for providing gun used to kill Chicago Police Officer Ella French

By Diane Pathieu

Click here for updates on this story

CHICAGO (WLS) — Jamel Danzy, the man charged with violating federal gun laws linked to the shooting that killed Chicago Police Officer Ella French, has been sentenced to 30 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

It was an extremely emotional day in court with testimony from Chicago police officers and friends and family of Ella French.

Four police officers, two of Ella French’s partners, including one of the officers that was nearly shot that night, testified in court.

Officer Ella French was killed and her partner critically wounded by shots fired from that gun during a traffic stop in Englewood in August 2021.

Danzy sat emotionless. He is charged with buying the gun used to kill Officer Ella French and seriously injuring her partner.

Officer Yanez and his wife also talked about how his life will never be the same both physically and mentally after he was shot that day.

Investigators said Danzy knowingly bought and then transferred the gun to a convicted felon, after buying it in Indiana.

That gun, authorities say, was used in the shooting death of Chicago Police Officer Ella French. That shooting critically injured her partner Carlos Yanez, the shooting happened during a traffic stop in Englewood in August of 2021.

Danzy was charged with conspiracy to violate federal firearm laws, and pleaded guilty. Prosecutors asked for five years behind bars.

Danzy must report to prison on February 7th.

Brothers Eric and Emonte Morgan have been charged in the shooting of French and Yanez.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.