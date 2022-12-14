Police: Love triangle ends in Baltimore man’s fatal shooting

By David Collins

Click here for updates on this story

TOWSON, Maryland (WBAL) — A love triangle ended in the fatal shooting of a man in Baltimore County, according to police charging documents and court testimony.

County police said they charged Timothy Brice, 23, of Woodstock, with first-degree murder and a firearm violation in connection with the fatal shooting on Wednesday of a man in Cockeysville.

A judge denied bail on Monday for Brice, declaring him a risk to public safety.

Brice and Azayn Antrobus, 23, shared a friendship — and the same girlfriend. According to investigators, an argument broke out in the early morning hours Wednesday between the two men as they left the woman’s Cockeysville apartment.

Police charging documents obtained by 11 News indicate Brice pulled out a handgun and shot the victim once in the head.

Brice’s defense attorney at Monday’s bail review, Singleton Mathews, contends this is not a case of murder, but rather self-defense.

“I believe the evidence is going to show, in fact, the deceased was reaching, trying to get a legal weapon away from Mr. Brice, and that’s how events unfolded,” Mathews said.

Court testimony indicated Brice is an Army veteran with no criminal history. He currently works in security and has a legal gun-carry permit.

According to police charging documents, the girlfriend made called 911 as she sat in the same car as Brice. The call was described as an open line in which a man and woman could be heard talking about a shooting.

“There was evidence in that 911 call that would show there is a basis for self-defense in this matter,” Mathews said. “There is a recording that will show exactly what happened, and that’s when it was stated that this was an argument that led to this man trying to reach for Mr. Brice’s weapon.”

Detectives, who believed the woman was in imminent danger, obtained what they described as real-time cellphone locations and then tracked the pair to near the intersection of Mays Chapel Road and Budleigh Circle.

“The female in question was never in any danger with Mr. Brice, and, in fact, the reason she even called 911 was at his behest,” Mathews said.

Police said they recovered a 9-mm handgun.

The defense is demanding a preliminary hearing and believes once all the evidence is presented, the charges will be dropped or reduced. A hearing date is tentatively set for Dec. 30.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.