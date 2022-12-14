Skip to Content
Professional snake-removing couple captures massive boa in Florida

    PALM BEACH, Florida (WPBF) — A couple that professionally captures snakes in Florida was called out to a house to rescue what one family thought was an albino python, but turned out to be a massive boa constrictor.

The man can be heard on the video saying he can tell it is a boa and was probably a pet because it is so big. He doesn’t believe it had gone very far from its original home.

After being caught, the snake is measured at 9 feet, 5 inches long, and it weighed 52.6 pounds.

While pythons are invasive species in Florida, boa constrictors aren’t, according to FWC. They aren’t native to the area, though.

