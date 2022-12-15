Chicago raises fines for parking in bike lanes after 4 children killed in summer incidents

By Ravi Baichwal

Click here for updates on this story

CHICAGO (WLS) — The Chicago City Council passed an ordinance Wednesday raising fines and penalties for parking in bike lanes, as well as requiring other safety measures, after at least four children were killed over the summer.

Six months ago, 3-year-old Elizabeth Grace Shambrook, who was known as Lily, was killed in Uptown after the bike she and her mother were on, which they were riding in a bike lane, was clipped by a semi.

A Com Ed truck was parked in the bike lane that day, causing Shambrook’s mother to swerve into traffic, where she was hit. Lily was dragged 20 feet by the semi.

“There are too many stories in the city of children two, three, six years old dying, and crashes that are utterly and completely preventable,” said 1st Ward Alderman Daniel La Spata.

“Ill-informed traffic decisions by the city could have been prevented with intentional focus on accountability in the creation of safe and protected bike lanes,” said 40th Ward Alderman Andre Vasquez.

At least four children were killed in accidents involving vehicle sin the summer of 2022, including 2-year-old Rafi Cardenas who was struck by a vehicle in Lincoln Square while riding a scooter. His grieving mother said he would have turned three last week.

“Losing your child destroys you, destroys your family, and the community is where this happens. His death was part of a pattern that happens on Chicago streets,” mother Marina Ross said.

The ordinance raises parking fines in bike lanes to $250 from $150, and require crews impeding lanes for work to set up warning signs well before riders encounter blocked bike lanes.

Biking advocates say drivers need to know that someone hit at 30 miles per hour has only a 50% chance of survival.

“That is even lower if they are hit by someone who is driving an SUV,” said Courtney Cobbs, safe streets advocate.

“They should hold themselves accountable, and if they can’t do that then the city should hold them accountable,” Ross said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.