Henderson County man charged with multiple counts of felony child sex crimes

    HENDERSON COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — A Henderson County man has been charged with several counts of felony child sex crimes, Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday, Dec. 14.

On Tuesday, Dec. 13, Henderson County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit detectives arrested and charged Christyan Alexander Garretson, 25, of Hendersonville, with 10 counts of Felony Third Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor.

Garretson’s arrest was the culmination of an investigation launched after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children gave information to detectives about possible child sexual abuse.

Garretson was booked into the Henderson County Detention Facility under a $80,000 secured bond.

