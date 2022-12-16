‘Soup Man’ in Rexburg will always be remembered as kind and selfless

By Andrea Olson

REXBURG (eastidahonews.com) — A community came together Thursday to show their love and support for a local nicknamed the “Soup Man” after he passed away earlier this week.

Juston Leroy Wadsworth, 44, owned and operated “Soup for You?” in Rexburg off of College Avenue with Nikki Wadsworth. He was well-known and loved by many. In fact, some customers told EastIdahoNews.com he was arguably the “nicest man” in Rexburg.

“Juston would tell people to call him Soup Man when they would ask his name. He told me if he ever got rich, his dream was to have his own building, and he would make it a soup kitchen where he could just hand out food for free to anyone that wanted or needed it,” Nikki told EastIdahoNews.com.

Wadsworth died on Tuesday, Dec. 13, due to natural causes. His father, Steve Wadsworth, said his son had a heart attack.

On Thursday, in honor of Soup Man, the business opened at 11 a.m. with family members serving soup and bread, and drinks on a free, first-come, first-served basis.

“He is going out with a bang,” Steve said.

They posted on Facebook under Soup for You? that it was a tribute to Soup Man and said, “Juston was such a selfless, kind man and he deserves all the love you all bring. Thank you again, and please celebrate his life by spreading kindness and love. We lost a good one, and he will be truly missed.”

There was a long line out the door of the business, where people waited in the cold, surrounded by snow, supporting Soup Man. Inside the restaurant was a book for customers to sign and share memories of him. There was also a seat with a piece of paper with written words that said, “Reserved in memory of Soup Man.” Pictures, flowers, and cards were decorated across tables.

Steve said it’s been amazing to see the long lines of support for his son.

“I was shocked. He said the business was doing good, but I didn’t expect this,” Steve said.

Customers told EastIdahoNews.com that Soup Man would tell stories and would even remember you if he had only seen you once. When parents came to town to visit their kids attending Brigham Young University-Idaho, it was a place they wanted to eat at.

Steve said his son’s business opened five years ago.

“This year took off. He became established. Everybody knew about him and started coming to him,” Steve explained.

It was normal for Soup Man to have a steady flow of people waiting for his made-from-scratch soups and bread and to be sold out every time he was open. He’s made things like chunky tomato pesto soup, shepherd pie soup, and Italian tortellini.

“He was the mastermind,” Steve said. “He was the one who invented all the soups.”

Soup Man was so popular, EastIdahoNews.com had tried to set up an East Idaho Eats segment with him to feature his business in September. He had told EastIdahoNews.com at the time that he would be happy to do a spring segment because he was so busy in the winter. He was looking forward to sharing his soup flavors on camera.

Steve said his son grew up partially in American Falls and then in Blackfoot. According to his obituary, he joined the Army National Guard in 1996 in between his junior and senior year of high school and served until 2004. He got married to Nikki and has three kids. Eventually, he and Nikki divorced but remained good friends and business partners.

“He was so kind, and even though we were divorced, we were still best friends. I have a lot of respect and love for that man. I could talk to him about anything,” Nikki said.

He became a journeyman electrician, which he did for many years before opening up Soup for You?

“It’s always been his dream to open up a restaurant because, as a kid, he worked at Bouillon Soup in Pocatello, and he always liked the business. Next thing I know, he’s opening up a restaurant. I was against it because he was doing pretty good as an electrician…but look at this,” Steve said, gesturing toward the restaurant. “He made a go of it.”

The place is so unique and special. Steve says it’s due to his son’s imagination and because he was kind to everyone.

“There was a comment we got. There was a lady and her husband that were having bad times. It was Christmas. They heard that he was open on Christmas Day, and they ate for free, and it just touched their hearts,” he explained. “It was stuff like that he did all the time.”

Nikki said he would have given anything to anyone in need. Nikki is still trying to figure out what to do with the business and if it’s still possible to keep it running without him, but for now, she knows he will be missed by many.

Soup Man had a big heart and will never be forgotten.

“(I am) proud of the man he became….always was,” Steve said.

