St. Charles Parish crews assess damage, announce road closures

KILLONA, Lousiana (WDSU) — The St. Charles Parish president provided an update on recovery and cleanup efforts in Killona on Thursday.

Schoolhouse Road in Killona remains closed at this time.

Parish employees, emergency personnel and utility services are working to remove debris and restore power to the affected areas, according to Parish President Matthew Jewell.

This comes after the parish lost a beloved resident, Allison Alexander.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Alexander and Raymond families, and all affected by yesterday’s tornado in Killona and Montz,” Jewell said. “At this time, we are working with numerous agencies to ensure our residents are able to get everything they need throughout the recovery process.”

Jewell said Red Cross will be set up at the Killona Volunteer Fire Department to provide breakfast and lunch to tornado survivors.

The Parish is also working with the United Way of St. Charles to collect monetary donations.

St. Charles Parish is accepting physical donations to assist those impacted by Wednesday’s tornado at two locations, the Edward A. Dufresne Community Center and the Alan Arterbury Building.

The following items will be accepted at either location:

Wal-Mart Gift Cards Blankets/Throws Clothing items for children and adults in various sizes, including sweatshirts, sweatpants, socks, and t-shirts New, Unpackaged Undergarments Personal Hygiene Items (Toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, soap, shampoo, hand sanitizer, etc.). Bottled Water Juice Boxes The Edward A. Dufresne Community Center is located at 274 Judge Edward Dufresne Parkway in Luling. The Alan Arterbury Building is located at 14564 River Road in New Sarpy.

Those interested in providing a monetary donation can do so through the United Way of St. Charles by visiting uwaysc.org/SCPTornado.

