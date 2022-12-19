Tradition: World Cup victory special for one Kansas City family

By Greg Payne

Click here for updates on this story

JACKSON COUNTY, Missouri (KCTV) — A Kansas City family with Argentinian ties celebrated the country’s huge World Cup victory against France.

“For me it was the second best day of my life,” says Joaquin Fernandez Campo.

That day was today, when Fernandez Campo was watching his native country Argentina compete in an intense matchup with France for the World Cup.

“That last 20 minutes of the game…it was heartbreaking to see that happening, like going away and then the comeback of sorts. It was just an amazing experience but so intense,” says Fernandez Campo.

His FitBit heart reading was off the charts as he watched the game with other Argentinian fans here in KC and witnessed Argentina win their second World Cup in his lifetime.

“It felt so good, just like soaking everything in, the whole atmosphere at the bar went crazy,” says Fernandez Campo.

Immediately after the win came the calls and videos from his family in Argentina.

You remember how Fernandez Campo said this was the second-best day of his life?

It goes behind a special day in March, the birth of his now 9-month-old son Noah.

“It was a very emotional experience because it felt so good to share that with my son,” says Fernandez Campo.

It was a feeling his family felt back in 1986 when he was born, the same year Argentina won their last World Cup.

“I got that realization I think like last week or something like, ‘Oh this happened in 1986. It’s definitely going to happen now,’” he said.

A wild coincidence that now is sort of a family tradition.

“People were like you have to have a second one in four years, but yeah, sure. He’s a handful sometimes but it would be really special to be able to enjoy it, to have this thing running in the family.”

Which will have to check back in four years but for the time being it’s two moments this family will never forget.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.