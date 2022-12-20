A Christmas miracle: Voice of the Youth gives free gifts to 700 Sacramento-area children

By Brittany Hope

SACRAMENTO, California (KCRA) — Seven hundred children from the Sacramento area received a Christmas miracle Sunday.

The organization Voice of the Youth held its annual gift giveaway at the VOY Impact Center in South Sacramento.

With help from the community, 3,000 toys were spread out across the parking lot, allowing parents the opportunity to choose the toys their children would like the best.

“This is all blessings on top of blessings,” mother Angelica Solis told KCRA 3. “For my kids, they are going to be super excited because it’s all stuff that they like.”

Families stood in lines wrapping the center for the giveaway.

Organizers say families who haven’t needed help before showed up, as well.

Due to inflation and increasingly high prices, many families are needing more support this holiday season for the first time.

Voice of the Youth founder Berry Accius says his goal is to help Sacramento families not only during the holidays but also year-round.

“This is a day that we give our families a break,” he said. “take that burden off their shoulders, we want to supply their family and their children with a great Christmas.”

Just a few weeks ago, VOY did a jacket and shoe giveaway for local children, too.

