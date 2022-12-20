Autistic boy’s win in Park District’s “Fastest Kid in the City” contest inspiring others

By WBBM Staff

CHICAGO (WBBM) — The Chicago Park District has found the “fastest kids” in the city.

Over the weekend, the Park District held its second annual “Fastest Kids in Chicago” track competition. More than 300 kids between the ages of 5 and 14 participated.

The winners not only claimed the title of being the fastest, but were provided access to track and field programming and resources.

The young athletes were divided by age groups, and participated in timed 60-meter, 200-meter, and 400-meter races.

One of the winners, Michael Norwood III, said it felt great to take home first place. He and his parents hope his win inspires other kids.

“Basically it felt good, it felt good for me to be like in first place,” Michael said.

“It’s pretty awesome, actually. You know, one thing about Michael is he’s autistic. So it’s even more special for us, because to watch a kid with a disability like he is, and still achieve greatness … it was pretty awesome. It was a great feat,” his father said.

Chicago Park District health & physical activities manager Adrian Loza said the Fastest Kid event also helps the district showcase the Dr. Conrad Worrill Track and Field Center at Gately Park.

“We’re just trying to give kids an opportunity to have fun, but in a safe way, and to also just mentally and physically achieve greatness like Michael did,” Loza said.

