Sheriff pulls over drivers, gives gifts instead of tickets

By Emily Brown

GENESEE County, Michigan (WNEM) — Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson and his deputies conducted multiple traffic stops today, and the offenders received a special ‘ticket’.

Swanson and his deputies teamed up with Kroger and other organizations to pull over drivers for a ‘minor traffic infraction’ Tuesday afternoon.

Instead of tickets, they gave the motorists $250 worth of Kroger gift cards.

“Is that worth it or what? I told you why didn’t you believe me, man?” Swanson said to a motorist in disbelief.

They pulled over another vehicle to give them their ‘ticket’. A Kroger spokesperson told them that they were gifting them a gift card for groceries.

“Oh my God! Thank you, thank you! That’s awesome!” they exclaimed.

As expected, everyone was relieved and excited to receive their ‘tickets’.

