Skip to Content
CNN - Regional
By
Published 8:29 AM

Sheriff pulls over drivers, gives gifts instead of tickets

<i>WNEM</i><br/>Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson and his deputies conducted multiple traffic stops today
WNEM
Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson and his deputies conducted multiple traffic stops today

By Emily Brown

Click here for updates on this story

    GENESEE County, Michigan (WNEM) — Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson and his deputies conducted multiple traffic stops today, and the offenders received a special ‘ticket’.

Swanson and his deputies teamed up with Kroger and other organizations to pull over drivers for a ‘minor traffic infraction’ Tuesday afternoon.

Instead of tickets, they gave the motorists $250 worth of Kroger gift cards.

“Is that worth it or what? I told you why didn’t you believe me, man?” Swanson said to a motorist in disbelief.

They pulled over another vehicle to give them their ‘ticket’. A Kroger spokesperson told them that they were gifting them a gift card for groceries.

“Oh my God! Thank you, thank you! That’s awesome!” they exclaimed.

As expected, everyone was relieved and excited to receive their ‘tickets’.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content