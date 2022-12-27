Thousands without water after extreme cold causes water line breaks; Boil Water Advisory

By Kristy Kepley-Steward

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — The City of Asheville is recommending customer boil their water after extreme cold temperatures cause multiple issues with the system. Officials say water line breaks have caused a loss of pressure.

There is no confirmation of the water being contaminated, but a potential for it. A notice of potential low pressure or no water has also been issued for about 38,000 customers.

The city is asking residents to conserve water until the system is fully operational again.

On Monday night the City said,

The City of Asheville Water Resources Department is issuing a Boil Water Advisory (BWA) due to loss of pressure from water line breaks in the southern portion of the water system. A Boil Water Advisory means there is a potential for contamination due to loss of pressure, but contamination is not confirmed. Periods of low or no pressure in the distribution system increase the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the water system. It is recommended for customers to vigorously boil all water used for human consumption for one minute (including drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation) or use bottled water. Once laboratory testing of the system confirms the possibility of risk is not present, customers will receive notification that the advisory has been lifted via the same method you received this notice. Once pressure is restored, discolored water or air could be present in the lines. If you experience either of these, customers are advised to wait 2-3 hours, then flush only the cold water lines for 10-15 minutes, but no longer. Water customers are strongly urged to conserve water whenever possible. If discolored water or air is still present after flushing, please call customer service at 828-251-1122.

At this time, officials have not said when service will be restored or exactly how many people in the region are without water.

