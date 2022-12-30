Two homeless individuals found dead days apart in Manchester

By Matt Leighton

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire (WMUR) — Manchester police are investigating the second death of a homeless person this week.

Around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, police, fire and American Medical Response responded to the wooded area behind the DMV in Manchester.

Police said the man was living in a tent in the woods of South Willow Street. The death is not considered suspicious.

On Sunday, a woman was found dead in her tent on the sidewalk outside the Families in Transitions Shelter.

The death is not considered suspicious and police are waiting for more testing before the cause of death is determined.

