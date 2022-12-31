Animal shelters prepare for returned ‘pet presents’

By TORI MASON

COLORADO (KCNC) — Coloradans love their dogs. They’re truly a part of our families. However, some pets are given as a holiday present and many of them end up in shelters before the new year.

Maxfund has dozens of dogs in their shelter. They’re preparing for its usual gifted surrenders as January approaches.

Selina Davison at Maxfund says they try to determine who could be adopting dogs for a holiday gift. Most adopters don’t say.

“We encourage adoptions just not as Christmas presents. It’s really sad to see how many dogs people think they’re going to love and then just don’t have time for and come back,” said Davison.

Davison says the shelter finally found homes for most of the dogs relinquished from the pandemic purchase spree.

Right now, they have around 84 dogs and more are coming in.

“We have a little 4-week-old puppy. The lady literally opened the door, dropped the dog in and ran out the door,” said Davison. “We just got a silky Yorkie in. She’s 10 months old. She was relinquished yesterday.”

Jason Woodmansee brought his daughter Eden to adopt a dog for Christmas.

Based on dad’s face, it’s a gift for him too.

“Instead of having the tablet or the phone in their hands, they have a dog and playing with a dog,” said Woodmansee.

He knows a pet is not a present.

What he really gave his daughter is a lesson in commitment – a present you can’t throw out.

“I’m excited for them to grow together. I’m excited for her to learn responsibility at a young age,” said Woodmansee.

Davison says the community can help by offering to volunteer, foster or donate items like leashes and harnesses.

