Calling hours set for fallen North Haven firefighter; road closures posted

By Audrey Russo

Click here for updates on this story

NORTH HAVEN, Connecticut (WFSB) — Firefighters in North Haven are preparing to say goodbye to one of their own.

Matty Wirtz, a 22-year veteran firefighter, died from cardiovascular disease after collapsing at the scene of a fire last Monday, the medical examiner confirmed.

The day after Christmas will never be the same for the North Haven fire department.

The loss was described as a gut-punch for friends. They said Wirtz was a man with an infectious personality.

Mike Torino, a friend of Wirtz, mentioned that he was “quiet at first, but once you got to know him, his raspy voice and laugh consumed you and made you want to be around him.”

Calling hours were set for Monday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the North Haven Funeral Home.

Schools will be closed on Tuesday for the funeral. North Haven High School will be used to transport people to the services.

Space will be critical as thousands of uniformed firefighters are expected to come out in a showing of support.

The funeral begins at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at St. Barnabas Church on Washington Avenue.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.