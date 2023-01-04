3 apparent drive-bys in 1 night investigated by Asheville police

By Web staff

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — Asheville police say three apparent drive-by shootings happened early Monday morning, two of which happened at the same location within hours of each other.

At around 2:40 a.m. on Jan. 2, officers responded to the 100 block of Atkinson Street for a report of shots fired. Police say an unoccupied vehicle was found with several bullet holes. An apartment with two people inside, including a child, was also shot into. Nine shell casings were recovered at the scene.

Minutes later, at 2:50 a.m., police responded to another report of shots fired near the 130 block of Iris Street. Officers canvassed the home, found damage to the east side, and found nine shell casings outside.

The third incident happened at 4:05 a.m. in the same area of Iris Street. Police say more damage was found on the east side of the home along with damage to the homeowner’s vehicle. Eight shell casings were found outside the home.

In both of the Iris Street incidents, the homeowner reported hearing gunshots and a vehicle driving away but could not give a vehicle description.

Asheville police said there have been 10 calls for service over reported gun shots in 2023. Police and investigators have also recovered 43 shell casings so far this year.

“This was an unusually busy weekend for Asheville,” APD Capt. Joseph Silberman said.

