Baby girl inside stolen car injured after suspect crashes

By Daniel Smithson

TULLAHOMA, Tennessee (WSMV) — A baby girl inside a stolen car was injured Tuesday after police say an unidentified suspect crashed the vehicle.

The Tullahoma Police Department received a call Tuesday about a vehicle stolen outside the UPS store at 1801 North Jackson St., according to a department media release. Officers later learned an infant girl was inside the car when it was stolen.

Police said witnesses followed the car, which eventually crashed at Brown Street and North Washington Street. Witnesses confronted the suspect, who ran away on foot.

The infant was treated for minor injuries and released to her parents, according to the release. Police are still looking for the alleged suspect, who is described as a white man, about 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing about 150 pounds with dark, curly shoulder-length hair. He was last seen wearing an olive-green zip-up jacket and tan cargo pants.

Authorities urge anyone with information about the incident to contact the Tullahoma Police Department.

