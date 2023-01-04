Man accused of stabbing 2 MoMA employees extradited from Philly to Manhattan

By Web staff

NEW YORK, New York (WABC) — The man who stabbed two MoMA employees in March was extradited to New York this week after being held for psychiatric evaluation.

Gary Cabana was brought out of the Midtown precinct Wednesday morning after being held in Philadelphia where he was arrested back in March.

Cabana stabbed two MoMA employees after he received a letter revoking his membership.

He allegedly jumped the reception desk and proceeded to attack and stab the employees in the back, collar bone, and neck, according to police.

“I was watching Picasso and Cezanne, you know, just enjoying the museum and suddenly they said, ‘museum is closed’ and people started running,” said David Durejko.

Durejko said there was panic on the escalators.

“Then they started shouting ‘get out, get out for your own safety,'” he added.

A tourist named Missy says she saw the horror unfold as everyone raced out.

“I saw like the ribbon there with ‘police’ written on it,” she said. “Then a woman lying like sitting on the floor alive, but then I think I saw a patch of blood on the wall.”

Cabana fled the museum after the attack sparking a massive days-long manhunt fueled by messages he posted on social media.

The 60-year-old was eventually found sleeping in a Philadelphia greyhound bus terminal.

Authorities learned he had set a fire in a hotel room just an hour before being found.

The fire was what prompted the psychiatric evaluation in Philly.

Dee Daily was in the gift shop with his daughter, when employees rushed them to a safe room in the basement.

nerve-rackinge racking. I was trying to keep myself calm for my daughter,” he said.

Cabana is facing two charges of attempted murder and two charges of assault. He could face other charges as well- for allegedly sending threatening emails and punching a person.

