MPD: Son threatens mother, shoots into car occupied by father

    MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — Mobile police are investigating after a woman said her son shot into an occupied vehicle after an argument Tuesday evening.

Authorities responding to the 200 block of Columbia Street around 6:52 p.m. said a woman had argued with her son, which led him to retrieve her handgun and threaten her. The subject damaged his mother’s vehicle and fired a shot into the vehicle occupied by his father before fleeing the scene on foot, according to police.

No one was injured, police said.

