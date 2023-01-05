12K gallons of milk spills after semi driver avoids head-on crash, sheriff says

By Brianna Owczarzak

SANILAC CO., Michigan (WNEM) — About 12,000 gallons of milk spilled in a Sanilac County field after the semi hauling it swerved to avoid a head-on crash, according to the Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened at 2:35 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4 on N. Ruth Road near Mills Road in Marion Township.

A 57-year-old man from Snover was driving a 2020 Western Star semi-truck southbound on N. Ruth Road when he swerved to avoid hitting an unknown SUV style vehicle that was heading northbound on Ruth Road in the southbound lane, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver of the semi swerved onto the west shoulder and was pulled into a ditch where the semi overturned.

The other driver fled the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver of the semi was not injured, but the milk that spilled into the field was valued at about $25,000, the sheriff’s office said.

If you have any information about this crash, you are asked to contact Sanilac County Central Dispatch.

