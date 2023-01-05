Beaverton school bus driver charged with sexual abuse of a minor

By Web staff

BEAVERTON, Oregon (KPTV) — A Beaverton school bus driver was arrested Wednesday for the sexual assault of a minor, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say 36-year-old David L. Moore II is an employee of the Beaverton School District as a bus driver for special needs children. The victim was known to Moore outside of his work, according to WCSO.

According to the Beaverton School District, Moore had given notice of his resignation last month, with his last day being January 11th, but changed his resignation Wednesday to make it effective immediately. Before being hired in August, Moore had passed two separate criminal background checks. BSD said they had not received any complaints about his performance or conduct. The District will be reaching out to all the parents of students who were on Moore’s route.

Moore was lodged in the Washington County Jail and charged for the following:

Rape in the first degree Sodomy in the first degree (four counts) Sex abuse in the third degree (two counts) Using a child in display of sexually explicit conduct Detectives are concerned there may be more victims of Moore and are asking anyone with additional information to call the Sheriff’s Office at 503-846-2700.

Deputies say more charges are expected as the investigation continues. No additional information is available at this time.

