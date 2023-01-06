North Carolina man used lucky numbers to win $25,000 a year for life

By DaVonté McKenith

WINSTON-SALEM, North Carolina (WXII) — Carl Fagervik Jr., of Winston-Salem, played numbers in the Lucky for Life game that hold a special significance for him and his wife, and that brought them a $25,000 a year for life prize.

“I always play our wedding anniversary and birthdays,” he said.

Fagervik, 67, said his wife checked the numbers and he knew something happened by the look on her face.

“She looked at me with her eyes bugged out,” he said. “And then she just said, ‘We won.’”

Fagervik bought his lucky $2 ticket for the Dec. 28 drawing from the Quality Mart on River Ridge Drive in Winston-Salem. He won his prize by matching all five white balls in the drawing.

“When she told me, I just dropped to the floor,” Fagervik said. “I couldn’t believe it.”

He claimed his prize Thursday and had the choice of receiving $25,000 a year each year for the rest of his life or a $390,000 lump sum. He chose the $390,000 lump sum and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $277,877.

“I’m retired, so that’s a nice nest egg to have,” he said.

Fagervik said he will put some money in the bank, give some to charity, and maybe take some trips.

The odds of winning the $25,000 a year for life prize are 1 in 1.8 million.

