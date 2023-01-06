Some Arizona insurance customers who never canceled told they’re not insured

By Cristiana Ramos

Click here for updates on this story

PHOENIX (KTVK, KPHO) — Health may be one of your new year resolutions to focus on in 2023, but some people insured by Blue Cross Blue Shield told Arizona’s Family they can’t see their doctors. Imagine walking into your doctor’s office and hearing your coverage has been terminated.

Liz Swearingin, who paid for her new 2023 insurance plan in mid-December, still doesn’t have her insurance I.D. card. “The beginning of January, and I’m trying to get confirmation of my new plan number because I switch plans every year. You can’t get to Blue Cross Blue Shield; no one will pick up the phone,” she said.

In a statement to Arizona’s Family, Blue Cross Blue Shield says they are having “system issues,” but it isn’t unusual for cards to arrive after January 1. We’re told enrolled members still have health insurance coverage, but Swearingin isn’t even able to schedule an eye exam. Swearingin said she couldn’t access her account to check for a new policy number. When she called again on Thursday, she waited over two hours, still unable to speak to a customer representative.

“When you go to your doctor, they’re like you don’t have your insurance updated; we will see you at this time. But oh by the way, we can’t do the referrals for you until we get your new insurance,” Swearingin explained.

Blue Cross Blue Shield told us, “Our #1 goal is to ensure that members get care. There is a limited issue for some members with Individual or Medicare Supplement plans confirming that their policies are active. For impacted members, we are reassuring them of their coverage and working with providers to get the care they need. We are working around the clock to address the issue.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.