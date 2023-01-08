Family who lost their home in a fire create fund to help other fire victims

By PAUL BURTON

HINGAM, Massachusetts (WBZ) — Back in July, a large fire destroyed the Hingham home of the Cutter family. Their neighbors rallied around them to help — and that effort inspired the Cutters to give back.

“When you lose all of your personal belongings it was amazing to see all the people in town and family really rally around us, provide comfort and support. That’s why we are here today,” said Patrick Cutter.

On Saturday, Patrick’s family returned to the Hingham Fire Department to once again thank the first responders.

Their 1905 Victorian-style home on Mann Street was completely destroyed by the fire. The blaze was so strong it damaged several of their neighbors’ homes as well. No one was injured but the Cutters’ $3.2 million 6000-sq. foot home was a total loss.

The Cutters received so much help when they lost their home they decided to pay it forward and started a nonprofit to help other families impacted by fire.

“Shortly after our personal fire I was out shopping for others. We really want to help more children and more families affected by fire,” said Haley Cutter.

The mission of the Cut Fire Fund is to support first responders, support families affected by fire, and raise awareness for fire prevention tips. They recently donated $10,000 to the Hingham Fire Department and donated funds to support families impacted by an East Boston fire.

“We do plan to use it to purchase some type of equipment that we don’t have the funding for,” said Hingham Fire Chief Steve Murphy.

When it comes to fire prevention 12-year-old Kinsley Cutter said she is learning a lot like close before you dose.

“If you shut your door at night, if you do have a fire in your house and the alarms don’t wake you up, if you have your door shut that could save you in your room,” she said.

The family hopes to get the word out about the Cut Fire Fund to help as many people as possible. The fire chief said the Cutters’ willingness to turn tragedy into acts of kindness will make a difference.

